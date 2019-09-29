Oct. 13: Explore prestigious Rosedale

The Royal Ontario Museum presents a walking tour of the tree-lined streets of the prestigious enclave, Rosedale, the suburb of choice for Toronto’s wealthy citizens in the early 1900s.

The ROMWalk will view a national historic site and admire impressive domestic architecture built in a wide variety of styles over 150 years.

The tour is free and no registration is required.

Meet at the start point, Park Road at Bloor Street East, 120 Bloor St. E., and look for the purple ROM umbrella, rain or shine.

The Oct. 13 tour runs from 2 to 4 p.m.

For more information, check the ROM website, query by email or phone 416-586-8097.

