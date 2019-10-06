Streeter

Oct. 20: Walk through Mount Pleasant Cemetery

ROM volunteers guide free tour

The Royal Ontario Museum’s ROMWalks stroll’s through Mount Pleasant Cemetery, one of Toronto’s largest cemeteries, on Oct. 20.

Volunteers guide the walking tour through the treed landscape and hear the stories of people who were influential in the growth of Toronto during the Victorian era, as swell as mourning customs, memorial styles and the meaning of symbols found on the monuments and mausoleums.

The walk is free and no registration is required.

Meet at the Yonge Street entrance, north of St. Clair Avenue, before the start time and look for the Purple ROM umbrella.

The walk goes on from 2 to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

For more information check the ROM website, query by email, or phone 416-586-8097.

Oct 6 2019
