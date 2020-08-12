Saturdays and Sundays: See the Gardiner Museum for free

The Gardiner Museum, specializing in ceramics, is offering free admission on weekends throughout the summer, as well as fun outdoor activities for families.

Health and safety measures are in effect, including social distancing and all staff and visitors wearing masks.

Kids can now take part in family clay activities at the Gardiner’s outdoor plaza. Clay tables are set up, weather permitting, every weekend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with social distancing in effect and all tools, tables, and stools sterilized between uses.

Hours on Saturday and Sunday are 1o a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free admission is also available Wednesdays from 4 to 9 p.m.

The museum is at 111 Queen’s Park, near the Avenue Road and Bloor Street West intersection.

More information at the Gardiner Museum website.

