Saturdays: Exhibit celebrates the Roaring Twenties

The exhibit “The Twenties: Snapshots of Everyday Life,” presented by the City of Toronto Archives, commemorates the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the 1920s.

The exhibit explores the decade between the First World War and the stock market crash of 1929, with sections on leisure, TTC services, radio, sports, clothing, architecture, letters, and work.

Visit the archives at 255 Spadina Rd., near Davenport Road, and check out the exhibit’s stunning black and white photos.

It runs every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Aug. 7.

Admission is free.

For more more, see online, query by email or phone 416 392-5561.

