Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Edition: 
Exhibits THINGS TO DO 

Saturdays: Exhibit celebrates the Roaring Twenties

City archives show tumultuous decade between the Great War and the Great Depression

0 Comment , , ,

The exhibit “The Twenties: Snapshots of Everyday Life,” presented by the City of Toronto Archives, commemorates the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the 1920s.

The exhibit explores the decade between the First World War and the stock market crash of 1929, with sections on leisure, TTC services, radio, sports, clothing, architecture, letters, and work.

Visit the archives at 255 Spadina Rd., near Davenport Road, and check out the exhibit’s stunning black and white photos.

It runs every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Aug. 7.

Admission is free.

For more more, see online, query by email or phone 416 392-5561.

About this article:

By:
Posted: May 9 2020 10:32 am
Filed in: Exhibits  THINGS TO DO
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Man described as dangerous

‘Dangerous’ man sought after Spadina subway stabbing

Eric McMillan Comments Off on ‘Dangerous’ man sought after Spadina subway stabbing

Forest Hill Daily Updates

Streeter staff 0

Pole vaulter had equal passion for the camera

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Pole vaulter had equal passion for the camera

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *