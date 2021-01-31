Streeter

Saturdays: Shop the farmers market at Evergreen

Free admission to local and seasonal food market at Evergreen Brick Works

0 Comment

The Saturday Farmers Market at Evergreen Brick Works is open weekly from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering local and seasonal food in the city.

It runs every Saturday year-round, connecting people in Toronto to local Ontario farmers and producers.

Evergreen has adopted a range of measures to ensure it’s a safe and enjoyable experience. Admission is free.

The Evergreen Brick Works is at 550 Bayview Ave. in the Don Valley.

More information is available at the Evergreen website, by email and by phoning (416) 596-7670.

Jan 31 2021
