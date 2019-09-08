Sept. 22: French and Mexican song at Heliconian Hall

The sonorities of France and Mexico fill the air the last day of summer, when Canadian soprano Renée Bouthot and Mexican-American pianist Ana Cervantes join forces in concert.

Their performance, “Les sons et les parfums tournent dans l’air du soir: Music by French and Mexican Composers,” takes place Sept. 22 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Heliconian Hall, 35 Hazelton Ave.

Bouthot and Cervantes share a love of French music, while Cervantes has also championed Mexican composers through a number of commissions. Their recital features vocal and piano works by French composers Claude Debussy and Francis Poulenc, and contemporary Mexicans Federico Ibarra and Horacio Uribe, offering what Bouthot describes as “a mix of impressionist music, evocative and surrealist poetry, and Mexican colour.” The Mexican works will be heard in their Canadian premieres.

