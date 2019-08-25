Streeter

Sept. 8: Finding hidden treasures in North Rosedale

Heritage Toronto tour through history of the secluded neighbourhood

You can uncover the history of the secluded North Rosedale neighbourhood — from its beginnings as a golf course and lacrosse field to the rise of its residential development — on June 16.

The Heritage Toronto tour spans various architectural styles that were popular in the early decades of the 20th century.

The tour begins at 1 Beaumont Rd., east of Glen Road, at 10:30 p.m. and ends at 93 Highland Ave., west of Glen Road, at 12 noon.

Register for free (a $10 donation is encouraged) at Heritage Toronto online.

Certain portions of this tour include walking on uneven terrain. Call Heritage Toronto at 416-338-0684 or query by email.

Posted: Aug 25 2019 4:03 pm
