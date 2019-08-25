Streeter

Sept. 8: The secrets of Queen’s Park Circle

ROMwalk tours area of legislature, mansions, universities

The Royal Ontario Museum presents a walking tour of Queen’s Park Circle, learning the stories and secrets of the provincial legislature, the mansions, St. Michael’s University and Victoria University on Sept. 8.

The Queen’s Park Circle ROMWalk is free and no registration is required.

Meet at the start point in front of the legislative buildings and look for the Purple ROM umbrella, rain or shine.

The free tour runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, check the ROM website, query by email or phone  416-586-8097.

Posted: Aug 25 2019 1:52 pm
