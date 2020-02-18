Weekdays: CanLit exhibit at rare book library

“Strength In Numbers: The CanLit Community” at the Fisher Library, 120 St. George Street, explores how Canadian literature has been shaped by an entire community of writers, editors, illustrators, agents and booksellers.

Highlights include pages from the first handwritten draft of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, letters from Lucy Maud Montgomery and E. Pauline Johnson, Leonard Cohen’s notebooks, and corrected galley proofs from Robertson Davies’ Fifth Business.

Admission to the exhibit is free Monday through Friday until May 1. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours till 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

More information can be found on the library website, including how to download a self-guided tour of the exhibit.

