Wednesdays–Sundays: Explore timely footwear issues at Bata

“Footwear in the Age of Enlightenment” is the first of three exhibitions in the Bata Shoe Museum’s 25th anniversary lineup, “The Great Divide,” that explores timely issues, including gender, race, imperialism and colonization.

The exhibit features 18th-century artefacts from the permanent collection, as well as loans from the Gardiner Museum, highlighting complex stories of privilege, oppression, danger, desire, revolution and resistance.

Additional exhibitions on view are “All About Shoes:Footwear Through the Ages,” “The Gold Standard: Glittering Footwear from Around the Globe,” and “Art & Innovation: Traditional Arctic Footwear.”

The exhibit which started in August 2020 runs well into 2022.

Costs range from $5 for children to $14 adults, with discounts for youths and seniors. Children under five are free. Reservations or advance tickets are required.

Check the museum’s website for current dates and times and to order tickets. Or query by email or by phone at (416) 979-7799.

The Bata Shoe Museum is at 327 Bloor St. W.

