Weekends: Children’s Garden at the Brick Works

Every weekend through summer and into fall, visitors to Evergreen Brick works have access to sand and water play, loose parts, greenhouse and urban agriculture zones, or can just enjoy our family-friendly Children’s Garden quiet zones with a good storybook or Nature ID guide.

The Children’s Garden is suitable for children and families of all ages as it inspires them to use their imagination in open-ended play and contribute to the care and stewardship of the space.

The dynamic program and space requires parents and guardians to supervise their children while co-creating a magical world of possibilities alongside a team of nature play animators.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The program runs until Thanksgiving Day in the fall.

The cost is a $5 suggested donation per child.

Evergreen Brick Works is at 550 Bayview Ave.

For more information phone 416-596-1495, contact by email or check the website.

