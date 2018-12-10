Weekends: Public Skating at Evergreen Brick Works

Skating is back at the picturesque outdoor skating rink at Evergreen Brick Works from Dec. 1 until Mar. 17. Public skating is free on weekends and, starting in January, on Wednesday nights.

You can bring your own skates or rent a pair for $5 there. Skating is free.

You must be wearing skates on the ice. Shoes are not permitted. Hockey sticks, pucks, and strollers are not permitted on the ice. Please note pets are not allowed in Koerner Gardens, where the skating rink is located.

A CSA-approved helmet is mandatory for children under 6 years old. Free helmet rentals are available at the rink for skaters of all ages.

Hours are 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, plus Dec. 26 to Jan. 6 and Feb. 18 (Family Day). Closed December 24 and 25. Wednesday hours are 5:30–9:30 p.m. in January and February.

Note: Skating hours are weather dependent.

Call 416-596-1495 ext. 405 or check the website for more information.

Evergreen Brick Works is at 550 Bayview Ave.

About this article: