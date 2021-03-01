Davenport Daily Updates

As a new season of the gun shapes up….

We need strong gun control to help stop handgun violence that is once again terrorizing Toronto residents — in all parts of the city. And the federal government ban on military-style assault weapons, while welcome, is not nearly enough, Streeter editorial argues.

Davenport neighbourhoods in middling range of COVID rates

The Davenport area has experienced COVID-19 rates lower than some suburban neighbourhoods but higher than many others in central Toronto, judging by the latest figures from the province. The city’s mapping of the COVID rates over a recent three-week period, for example, shows the joint Dovercourt-Wallace Emerson-Junction community with 248 cases per 100,000 population, while the Caledonia-Fairbank community has a rate of 482 cases.

These are both well below the worst-hit areas in Toronto with more than 700 cases per 100,000, but also well above areas with rates below 100 cases. See how our neighbourhoods compare to other central, midtown and east-end areas.

COVID variant found at long-term care home

An employee at the Castleview Wychwood Towers long-term care home has tested positive for a COVID-19 variant, the city revealed yesterday. The worker in the city-operated home, at 351 Christie St. in the Davenport neighbourhood, does not have direct contact with residents, according to a city news release.

All residents and staff who could have been exposed were tested yesterday and no one at the home has symptoms, the city said. Get the full story.

Woman charged after arson suspect identified as male

A woman faces arson charges after multiple fires were set on College Street in the Palmerston area.

An initial police report said they were looking for a man wearing a red jacket, black and white toque, and dark jeans. Several images of a “suspect” were released. See the story.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at home

Special dinners-for-two and online social events are among the ways being offered to lovers to enjoy this Feb. 14 during the lockdown.

Order or sign up online now for a safe Valentine’s Day in Toronto. Here are some suggestions.

Coffee chain withdrawing from local neighbourhoods

Starbucks closures currently taking affect in Toronto are concentrated in central areas, including Davenport-area locations such as 1090 Bloor St. West at Gladstone Avenue and 900 Dufferin St. in Dufferin Mall.

It’s part of a Canada-wide cutback by the U.S.-based coffee chain as it moves to alternative, digital means of delivering all those Tall, Grande and Venti beverages. See the whole story.

COVID cases at local food and drug chains

Grocery stores and drug marts in this area have announced several positive tests for COVID-19 among their employees over the past week.

The Metro store at 735 College Street leads with three recent cases, reported on Jan. 14, 17 and 23. This store has also reported previous cases (see Jan. 12 and other items below).

Sobeys reported a single case at its 840 Dupont St. store on Jan. 19.

Caledonia drivers drew second-most ASE speeding tickets

More than 5,500 speeding tickets were issued by two photo radar stations in Davenport ward over five months last year, according to figures released today.

This is well above the numbers racked up in other parts of Toronto. Across the city, 50 automated speed enforcement (ASE) devices issued 53,090 tickets during the first round — an average of nearly 1,062 per location.

In Davenport, the camera on Caledonia Road, north of Rogers Road, caught 4,267 drivers — the second-highest number in Toronto.

The camera on Gladstone Avenue, south of Cross Street, issued only 1,271 tickets, but this is still above average.

These tickets were from the first round of automated speed enforcement (ASE) devices from July 6 to Nov. 30, 2020.

The devices, placed mainly near schools, were moved to new locations beginning in late November. See the full story.

Local libraries open for pickup and drop-off

Branches of the Toronto Public Library will remain open during the lockdown beginning tomorrow — but for pickup and drop-off of library materials only.

Current operational hours are being maintained. A previous communication that branches will close at 8 p.m. was mistaken, the TPL says.

COVID cases reported at Metro store

Metro grocery stores reported two positive COVID-19 tests in the area yesterday.

On Jan. 11, the store at 735 College St., found positive COVID-19 tests of two employees. Their last day of work was recorded as Jan. 8.

