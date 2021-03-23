Stolen car recovered with 4-year-old in back seat

A 23-year-old man faces 12 charges after police recovered a car that had been stolen near Dupont Street and Ossington Avenue on Sunday evening — with a child in the rear seat.

The car, described as a black Dodge Journey, was later found in the Dupont Street and Ossington Avenue area with the four-year-old child still inside and unharmed, police say.

It was the third vehicle reportedly taken in a car-stealing spree in just over an hour on March 21:

At 9:27 p.m., a man was observed driving a stolen Mazda 5 in the Queen Street West and Walnut Avenue area.

At 9:30 p.m., the same man allegedly parked the Mazda and stole a grey Toyota Corolla.

At 10:30 p.m., he allegedly left the Toyota and took the Dodge Journey, with a child in it.

Story continues after ad

The car and child were recovered a short time later and the man was identified, according to investigators.

Yonis Fernandez, 23, of Toronto was found and arrested on March 22, police report.

He faces three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to remain, two counts of failing to comply with a release order, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles).

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 23.

About this article: