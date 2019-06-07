Don Valley Daily Update

Streeter

JURASSIC NIGHT: Aga Khan Park is the place to watch the Raptors on June 7.
June 7

Watch Game 4 at Aga Khan Park

The Ismaili Centre, in conjunction with the Aga Khan Museum, is hosting Jurassic Night at Aga Khan Park, 77 Wynford Dr, near Eglinton Avenue East and The Don Valley Parkway, tonight. You can watch Game 4 of the NBA finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors and try some tasty treats, starting at 9 p.m.

May 31

Four Toronto streets voted among Ontario’s worst

Eglinton Avenue East has been ranked the worst road in Ontario by voters in a CAA poll. Voters cited crumbling pavement, potholes, traffic congestion and lousy signage in rating the street which is undergoing construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. See the story.

Posted: Jun 7 2019 10:24 am
