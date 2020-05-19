Don Valley Daily Updates

Bermondsey depot reopened to public for drop-off

The Bermondsey Transfer Station on Bermondsey Road is among two drop-off depots reopened — partially — to the public in Toronto. But the hours for getting rid of your garbage, recycling and yard waste are limited mainly to evenings and nights. And you have to follow public health guidelines to use the depots.

Read all about it.

More festivals shut down as city cancels permits to end of August

Summer events scheduled for up to Aug. 31 have been cancelled, as the city has extended its cancellation of permits for major festivals to the end of August. Mayor John Tory announced the cancellations in his daily press briefing today.

See the latest news on what’s been cancelled, postponed and moved online.

City program sets up shops online

The city has joined with BIAs and other partners to offer a free program to set up independent businesses and artists with online stores. Up to 3,000 small businesses are expected to take up this offer, allowing consumers to shop online, ordering delivery and arranging pickup at places offering curbside service. Read all about it.

Demand is up at food banks but they’re coping

With so many unemployed during the pandemic, food banks in midtown and east-end wards are facing long lineups and big changes to how they serve those in need. But, so far, most are dealing with it well. See the full story and photos.

You can continue putting your waste out, city says

With a record amount of yard waste being generated while residents are stuck at home, the city has decided to resume its collection. Yard waste pickup was cancelled early this spring but brought back in April for a four-week trial. The trial must have been a success, because now the city says yard waste is returning for the season. Just when garden centres and landscapers are also reopening their businesses.

See the full story in Streeter news.

One male shot, one in custody, another sought by police

A shooting near Victoria Park and O’Connor Drive this evening has left one male in hospital injuries and one being held by police. Meanwhile police are looking for for another male and a white SUV that fled the scene. Read the full, updated story.

Vehicle fire in Victoria Park driveway

A vehicle has been reported on fire on Victoria Park south of Lawrence Avenue East late this afternoon. Officers arrived to find flames coming from the engine block of a vehicle parked in a driveway, police reported on Twitter. Police called fire services to put the blaze out. No one was found in the vehicle. No further information is available yet.

Put out your yard waste at least one more time

The city has extended its yard waste collection for another two weeks. It had been suspended as part of Toronto’s COVID-19 response but the city resumed it for a period from April 6 to 17. Yesterday it was announced the service would be continued to May 1. For more details see our report.

Better behaviour found by enforcement officers in parks

Have you noticed it in Sunnybrook, Windfarms or other local parks? Fewer people flouting the city’s social distancing rules and gathering in groups, or using closed park facilities, like playgrounds and fitness stations?

That’s what enforcement officers have discovered on the first two days of their four-day holiday weekend blitz of the city’s parks. This comes as they move from issuing warnings to issuing tickets — up to $1,000 — for infractions of the public health measures. Read more about it.

Windfields dog owners among groups hit by distancing police

The city set a record for the number of tickets issued and people talked to for using shutdown facilities and congregating too closely in parks on Monday. This includes a large gathering in the off-leash dog area of Windfields Park.

For more, see the story.

Doors closed and other local cancellations

The street festival known as Taste of Lawrence, originally scheduled for July 5–7, is among the local events that have been shut down in the latest wave of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the cancellations and postponements extend right into summer. See our updated guide to the changes.

Local business shutdowns to spread after premier’s announcement

A lot more local businesses will be shut down tomorrow — temporarily, it is hoped — as Premier Doug Ford has announced only “essential workplaces” can stay open in the province.

This latest move to combat the spread of the coronavirus will leave our local grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, pet shops and several dozen other types of businesses operating from their storefronts and offices, while many more others are forced to close their doors. The closed shops, however, can still offer their products and services online and by phone, and eateries can still provide takeout and delivery service.

Here’s what we know so far about how it will affect the businesses in our communities. We’ll have much more about the local business scene later.

Now we have to avoid extreme weather too

It’s bad enough our streets are already almost empty with people avoiding the coronavirus, but now we have another reason to stay home. Toronto Public Health is asking residents to avoid non-essential travel today, according to a media release this morning.

This comes after Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a weather statement warning of possible extreme weather today. See the story in Streeter news.

Local shutdowns and cancellations prompted by coronavirus crisis

Ontario’s and Toronto’s chief medical officers have issued their warnings and recommendations about combating COVID-19 through local distancing. And now the speed of local shows being cancelled, venues shut down and programs postponed has accelerated.

We’re trying to stay on top of it with an updated tips list in Streeter news. If you’ve learned of any other schedule changes in our communities due to coronavirus concerns, let us know.

Local events cancelled across our neighbourhoods

We’re starting a running list of events that have been cancelled or postponed and venues that have shut down or reduced hours in the local areas due to the growing coronavirus crisis. See the list in Streeter news.

Garbage deal ratified by city and union

We should be getting garbage pickup and other services in our area for quite a while longer after union members and city councillors ratified a five-year deal with the city’s outside workers. Read the latest news.

Safe bike lanes pushed by local group

A cycling group that meets in Midtown every month is pushing the city to create safe lanes. Holly Reid, who co-chairs Cycle Don Valley Midtown, says one of the group’s focuses now is getting city funding for protective lanes in the plans for Eglinton Avenue, as well as in Thorncliffe Park and Flemingdon Park areas.

Get the story in Streeter news.

Story continues after ad

Garbage pickup to continue as tentative deal reached

It looks like garbage will continue to be collected and other public services provided in our area for at least another week.

Negotiators for the city and union announced late yesterday a tentative deal had been reached to avert a work stoppage. It still has to be ratified by the union members next week.

See more information in the full news story.

Wrong target hit in Flemingdon shooting: police

It was a targeted shooting near St. Dennis and Grenoble Drives but the woman put in hospital with a serious leg wound was not the intended target, police believe. More on the Feb. 26 shooting in Streeter news.

Will we get garbage pickup (and other services) next week?

Garbage, recycling and green bin pickup are being carried out as scheduled in Toronto communities east of Yonge Street today. But it could be the last pickup for a while if city-union negotiations don’t result in a deal before before midnight tonight.

A strike would mean losing several other public services in our neighbourhoods too. Read the latest news on the possible strike in Streeter.

Don Mills crash sends driver to hospital

Police are reporting a serious collision at Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East shortly after 7 a.m. yesterday. A 49-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a 26-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.

The man was driving a blue Mazda 3 southbound on Don Mills Road and entered the Lawrence intersection against a red traffic signal and struck a black Chevrolet Cruze eastbound on Lawrence Avenue East, approaching Don Mills Road, police said.

The crash is being investigated by investigation by officers in Traffic Services. They are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers to check their security or dash cameras for footage of the incident.

Fire in vacant Victoria Park building

A dilapidated commercial building at 1680 Victoria Park Ave. was the scene of a fire early this morning. Toronto Fire Services arrived at about 2:30 a.m. and found flames erupting from the building. The fire was put out quickly and no one was found in the building which had been sitting vacant, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire and cost of damages are unknown as of yet.

Don Mills teen in international ballet competition

Fifteen-year-old Don Mills resident Jacqueline Sugianto is one of 19 Canadians taking part in the Genée International Ballet Competition, starting today. It’s held in Toronto this year, the first time in Canada since 2008.

Sugianto is part of the third generation of dancers in her family. Read the story here.

Purses stolen from local hotels

Toronto police have released photos of two men being sought for theft over $5,000 after purses containing money were stolen last month from two hotels in the area, including one at Eglinton Avenue East and Wynford Drive.

See the story and photos in Don Valley news.

Oliphant’s Canada Day celebration on July 1

Don Valley East and West reps hold their annual Canada Celebration tomorrow. MPs Rob Oliphant and Yasmine Ratansi, plus MPPs Michael Coteau and Kathleen Wynne host the event at Aga Khan Park, 77 Wynford Dr., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free food, drinks and entertainment are featured.

Celebrants are advised to bring a refillable water bottle, a chair, and/or umbrella and sunscreen. Free parking is available at Canada Post.

Two men charged in Parkwoods murder

Two men in their 50s are to appear in court today after being charged with first-degree murder, following the death by stabbing of a 61-year-old at a Parkwoods Village Drive building on June 28, police say. See more on this in yesterday’s story.

Lemonade stand puts squeeze on diabetes

If you’re in the area, stop at the lemonade stand at Lexus on the Park and Toyota on the Park, 1075 Leslie St., today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fifth annual Put a Squeeze on Diabetes fundraiser is a community-based initiative started by two Toronto boys: Jamie Cleghorn and Max Armstrong. It raises funds to send kids with type 1 diabetes to Diabetes Canada’s D-Camps where they can get the medical care they need while having fun at camp.

Work on four bridges planned for summer

Construction on four bridges over the Don Valley Parkway is set to begin on July 2 and continue to October, the city announced today. The bridges affected, all within the Don Valley East area, are at Don Mills Road, Spanbridge Road, Wynford Drive and Lawrence Avenue East. The work in intended to ensure the bridges meet current standards and remain in good repair and safe for all users, according to the press release.

The construction is expected to affect traffic on the DVP, closing some lanes, although two lanes in each direction are to remain open during peak travel times. For more information and maps, check construction updates on the city’s website.

Local MPP aims to take over Liberals

Don Valley East MPP Michael Coteau announced Sunday he is running for leadership of the provincial Liberal Party. Born in England, Coteau was raised in Flemingdon Park, attending Leaside High School and Carleton University. He won election for three terms as a school trustee and was elected to Queen’s Park three times, joining Premier Kathleen Wynne’s cabinet in several ministerial positions.

“I’m running because of the economic divide that’s taking place and the erosion of the middle class and I’m running to ensure there’s a party that’s ready to take on the challenges that Ontario is going to face…over the next few decades.” https://t.co/hYOwvAvjGW #onpoli — TeamCoteau (@CoteauTeam) June 16, 2019

NDP candidate chosen in Don Valley West

Retired history professor Laurel MacDowell has been nominated as NDP candidate in the coming federal election.

MacDowell has lived in the area for more than 30 years and raised three children here. The biggest issue for her is climate change, which she calls “not only an ecological crisis but a human crisis.

MacDowell says she is looking for both financial support and volunteers in her campaign.

She will be challenging Liberal Rob Oliphant, who has been MP for the riding for seven of the past 11 years.

Watch Game 4 at Aga Khan Park

The Ismaili Centre, in conjunction with the Aga Khan Museum, is hosting Jurassic Night at Aga Khan Park, 77 Wynford Dr, near Eglinton Avenue East and The Don Valley Parkway, tonight. You can watch Game 4 of the NBA finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors and try some tasty treats, starting at 9 p.m.

Four Toronto streets voted among Ontario’s worst

Eglinton Avenue East has been ranked the worst road in Ontario by voters in a CAA poll. Voters cited crumbling pavement, potholes, traffic congestion and lousy signage in rating the street which is undergoing construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. See the story.

About this article: