Eglinton East ranked worst road in Ontario: CAA poll

It’s official. Eglinton Avenue East, site of construction for the Eglinton Crosstown light-rail line, is now the most hated street in Ontario.

Voters in the Canadian Automobile Association’s annual ranking of the province’s worst roads have placed Eglinton East in the number one place, according to a CAA press release on May 30.

Three other Toronto roads — Dufferin Street, Sheppard Avenue East, and Bathurst Street also placed in the top ten.

Eglinton Avenue took top spot due to crumbling pavement, potholes, traffic congestion and poor road signage, according to comments by voters, the CAA said.

But the association expects Eglinton’s reign to be temporary as the problems may be resolved with the completion of the Eglinton Crosstown project.

“The gridlock and congestion that many motorists are currently experiencing should ease as construction winds down, repairs to the road are made and as more people choose new transit options,” CAA spokesperson Raymond Chan said in the press release.

This is the first time Eglinton Avenue East made the top 10 on the worst roads list. Eglinton Avenue West ranked fifth last year but is out of the top 10 this year, perhaps reflecting the moving of the construction eastward.

The Eglinton Crosstown project is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

