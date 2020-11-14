Streeter

police investigate fall through skylight
Streeter File Photo FATALITY: Police found an 11-year-old boy had fallen through the skylight of a Parkwoods area high school Nov. 13. The boy died of his injuries.
Boy, 11, dies after fall through high school skylight

Fell 10 metres onto gymnasium floor from roof of Victoria Park Collegiate, police said

An 11-year-old boy has died after falling through a skylight in the roof of Victoria Park Collegiate yesterday afternoon.

The boy apparently fell about 10 metres onto the floor of a gymnasium, police said.

Police found the boy lying on the floor “in life-threatening condition” after they were called to the Wallingford Road school on Nov. 13 at 5:23 p.m. to investigate “unknown trouble,” according to police tweets.

The initial report indicated the boy was 14 years old but this was corrected to 11 years old in later tweets.

The boy was rushed by paramedics to SickKids Hospital and at 8:25 p.m. police said he had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.


Insp. Paul Rinkoff told media at the scene five youths had climbed the southeast side of the school onto the roof of the gym.

After one of them fell, the other youths approached school staff who called 911, Rinkoff said.

Police are investigating, but so far the incident is being treated as misadventure.

“This appears to be very tragic and unfortunate,” Rinkoff said.

Both the deceased and the other boys climbing on the school are too young to be students at the high school, police and school board representatives have said.

Anyone who may have seen the youths at the school around the time of the incident have been asked to call police at (416) 808-3300.

Victoria Park Collegiate
GoogleVICTORIA PARK COLLEGIATE, where boy fell to his death. (Image is from August 2019.)
