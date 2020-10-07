Dog still missing after carjacked vehicle found

A dog that had been in a carjacked vehicle is missing — despite the car having been recovered.

The Samoyed named Sammy was inside its owner’s white 2013 Mercedes-Benz when the car was taken this morning at about 1 a.m. in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road, police say.

Police found the car and arrested a man near Victoria Park and Eglinton Avenue East, but they believe the dog had been let out of the vehicle in the area.

They are asking for the public’s help in locating it.

Story continues after ad

Sammy is described as a large, white and fluffy, 19-month-old Samoyed, weighing 60 to 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey harness and he is microchipped, police say.

Bhupinder Singh, 33, of no fixed address, faces 14 counts, including robbery with violence, failing to stop for police, wilfully causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal, and seven counts of possessing property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.

He is to appear in court on Oct. 7.

About this article: