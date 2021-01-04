Streeter

Flemingdon Child Care Centre
Streeter File Photo CLOSED: Four people tested positive for COVID-19 at the Flemingdon Child Care Centre in Flemingdon Park.
Flemingdon child care shut down temporarily by COVID-19 cases

Two staff and two kids at Flemingdon Park centre tested positive, city reports

The Flemingdon Early Learning and Child Care Centre has been closed temporarily after four cases of COVID-19 were found there, the  city says.

Two City of Toronto employees and two children at the centre were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 during the recent holiday break.

The centre operated by the city at 29 St. Dennis Dr. in the Flemingdon Park neighbourhood is to be closed while staff and children self-isolate or monitor for symptoms and the rooms are cleaned and sanitized, according to a city news release today.

Families with children at the centre were advised of the precautions two days ago.

The centre will reopen following Toronto Public Health’s advice, the press release said.

The centre,  based in the Dennis R. Timbrell Resource Centre which also includes a public library, runs programs for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, with 23 children and employs up to 18 full and part-time child care staff members.

Jan 4 2021
