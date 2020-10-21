Four youths among eight arrested after police fired upon

Eight people were arrested and two firearms seized after police were fired upon while carrying out a search in Don Mills early this morning.

Four of the arrested were youths age 14 to 16, police said in a news release today.

All face counts of possession of unauthorized firearms with ammunition and five of them, including two youths, were charged with discharging a firearm to wound, endanger life or prevent arrest.

Police report officers of the emergency task force were executing a search warrant on The Donway West near Lawrence Avenue East at 1:47 a.m. when occupants of the unit fired multiple rounds of gunfire at them.

The officers did not return fire, police said.

Police have released photos of two guns they say were seized at the searched unit.

SIU investigating

They are providing no further details about the case as it has been turned over to Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit.

It is unknown exactly why the SIU is investigating, as it usually looks into incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Some media have reported a female who lived at the address was sent to hospital with difficulty breathing.

Arrested and charged were Tafari Greene, 19; Kristian Lopez Carter, 19; Jahmarley Smith, 19; Sabrina Carpino, 40; a 14-year-old boy; a 15-year-old boy; and two 16-year-old girls. All are Toronto residents.

Those under 18 cannot be identified, according to the federal Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All eight were scheduled to appear in court today.

