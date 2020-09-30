Man not wearing mask punched challenger in store: police

Security camera mages of an unknown man have been released 12 days after a confrontation over not wearing a mask in a Flemingdon Park-area convenience store.

His identity is being sought in an investigation into an assault causing bodily harm, police said today.

Another man was allegedly punched in the face and some of his teeth broken.

He had been in the store near Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard area at about 9 p.m. on Sept. 18 when an unknown man entered the store not wearing a mask, police said. The man in the store reportedly questioned the unknown man about not wearing a mask and was punched in return.

The unknown man is described as 22 to 23 years, tall, and having brown skin and black hair. He was wearing brown clothing, spoke Dari, and was possibly called Faisel, police said.

The images show a male wearing a grey hoodie, light-coloured jeans and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

