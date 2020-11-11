New house consumed by fire in Parkwoods area

Only a few walls and some charred bits of roofing are still standing at 43 Treadgold Cres. where fire ripped through a large new house nearing construction this morning.

Toronto Fire Services crews responded at 2:52 a.m. for what was reported as a “fire in a field,” but when they arrived and found a house burning they upgraded it to a three-alarm fire and called for more help, Platoon Chief Paul Versace said this afternoon.

In total about 35 units in up to 17 vehicles were dispatched to the blaze that gutted the building.

“It was pretty significant damage,” Versace said. “In fighting the fire, we had to be defensive only — because it was very heavy and we could not make entry to the building.”

It took until about 5:15 a.m. to get the fire under control.

No one was reported to be in the building when the fire started and firefighters checked with neighbours to confirm none of them had been injured, Versace said.

The owners of the building were notified and arrived at the scene on Treadgold before 11:30 a.m., he said.

The cause of the fire is unknown so far. TFS and police are investigating.

They are waiting for structural engineers to arrive to determine if what’s left of the building is safe for investigators to enter.

Firefighters are watching over the site for a couple of days to ensure deeply buried embers do not spring back to life, said crews at the site this afternoon.

