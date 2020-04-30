Streeter

Parma Court shooting area
Jay Garak/Streeter SHOOTING SCENE: The residential and parking area between Wakunda Place and Parma Court cul-de-sacs near where gunshots were heard April 29.
One male in hospital, one in custody after Parma Court shooting

Police seeking another male in investigation of 'drive-by shooting'

Police have one male in custody and are seeking a second after a shooting that left one male wounded last night in the Parma Court area near O’Connor Drive and Victoria Park Avenue.

The initial police report on Twitter at 7:45 p.m. indicated a commotion and “multiple gun shots” heard in the area.

Police responding to the call found a male victim with a gunshot wound. Medics transported him to hospital with “serious injuries,” according to followup tweets from police.

The incident was reported as a drive-by shooting in one of four tweets.

Police also described “people fleeing the area.”

A heavy police response resulted in one male being taken into custody and a firearm recovered.

The search continued for another male, both suspects being described as black, six feet tall and wearing dark hoodies.

A vehicle, described as a white SUV, was seen fleeing the area, driving northbound on Victoria Park.

Police tape near shooting scene
Jay Garark/StreeterCAUTION: Broken police tape, which may be from this or previous crimes, on fencing.

Police tweets placed the shooting at Wakunda Place and O’Connor Drive.

Local residents, who did not witness the shooting but heard the noise, said they believed it happened in the residential and parking area that separates the eastern end of Wakunda and the western end of Parma Court.

Other media have referred to the shooting as taking place in East York, but this area east of Wakunda and O’Connor actually falls into the Parma Court neighbourhood in the southeast corner of North York.

Police were seen the following morning stopping vehicles matching the suspect vehicle’s description at Parma and Victoria Park.

A police media relations officer could not add anything to what was revealed in their tweets, except to confirm one male was in custody.

A news release may be issued or a press conference called to present more information, he said.

Google view of shooting area
Google Satellite ViewOVERHEAD view shows the area between Wakunda Place and Parma Court.
Parma Court recreation area near shooting
Jay Garak/StreeterTHE NEIGHBOURHOOD: A recreation area in Parma Court area near where shooting took place is cordoned off as part of anti-coronavirus measures.

 

This is a developing story. Watch for updates as we get more information.

