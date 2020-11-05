Oshawa man’s death in Flemingdon called ‘suspicious’

Toronto police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death” after a body was found in the back seat of a car in Flemingdon Park.

They made the discovery after responding to a call for unknown trouble at 35 St. Dennis Dr. on Oct. 31 at 4 p.m.

Residents had called police after becoming suspicious of a black two-door sedan parked since Oct. 21 in the address’s rear lot. Looking in the vehicle, they found a deceased man in the rear seat, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Qais Noori, 27, of Oshawa.

He was described as wearing black sweatpants, a black long-sleeve shirt, and a green jacket with brown fur around the collar.

Police released an image of the deceased yesterday.

Police want to speak to anyone who interacted with the man after Oct. 19 or who has information about his death.

