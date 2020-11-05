Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Victim of suspicious death
Toronto Police DECEASED: Man found in car behind Flemingdon Park building identified as Qais Noori, 27.
Edition: 
NEWS 

Oshawa man’s death in Flemingdon called ‘suspicious’

Body may have been sitting in back seat of parked car for more than 10 days

0 Comment , ,

Toronto police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death” after a body was found in the back seat of a car in Flemingdon Park.

They made the discovery after responding to a call for unknown trouble at 35 St. Dennis Dr. on Oct. 31 at 4 p.m.

Residents had called police after becoming suspicious of a black two-door sedan parked since Oct. 21 in the address’s rear lot. Looking in the vehicle, they found a deceased man in the rear seat, police said.

Story continues after ad

The deceased has been identified as Qais Noori, 27, of Oshawa.

He was described as wearing black sweatpants, a black long-sleeve shirt, and a green jacket with brown fur around the collar.

Police released an image of the deceased yesterday.

Police want to speak to anyone who interacted with the man after Oct. 19 or who has information about his death.

 

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Nov 5 2020 9:20 am
Filed in: NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

child pornography charges

Arrest for child pornography after police search Riverdale address

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Arrest for child pornography after police search Riverdale address
Fox Theatre marquee

Beaches-Leslieville Daily Updates: March–April 2020

Streeter staff Comments Off on Beaches-Leslieville Daily Updates: March–April 2020

Body found near Kew Beach

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Body found near Kew Beach

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *