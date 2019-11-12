Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Filer photo of firefighters for Pynford fire story
Streeter File Photo FIREFIGHTERS are credited with pulling people from a burning building on Pynford Crescent and getting the fire under control quickly.
Edition: 
NEWS 

Pynford Crescent residents saved from bungalow fire

Four sent to hospital, two in life-threatening condition

0 Comment , ,

Four people were sent to hospital after being rescued from a burning home in the Parkwoods area on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a call for the two-alarm fire shortly after 3 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the bungalow semi at 70 Pynford Cres., northwest of Victoria Park Avenue and York Mills Road.

They found a woman and teenage boy trapped in the fire, which appeared to have started in the basement, but were able to get them out along with two other children, firefighters said.

Story continues below ad

The woman and teen were considered to have life-threatening injuries and the two other children had minor injuries.

Toronto fire department officials said later the cause of the fire was still unknown but they had no indications at that time that the fire was suspicious. They would continue in their investigation however.

The firefighters were praised by the fire marshal’s office and by Pynford Crescent neighbours for saving the people in the house and getting the fire under control so quickly.

The structure of the house remained intact, firefighters said.

Three days later the bungalow appeared to be inhabited again.

Site of Pynford fire
Rodger Burnside/StreeterSTILL STANDING: After the fire that sent four people to hospital, the residence on Pynford Avenue is intact.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Nov 12 2019 2:42 pm
Filed in: NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

650 Parliament residents recall fire

Residents still displaced one year after devastating high-rise fire

Zeba Khan 1

Fire being investigated as arson

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Fire being investigated as arson

The trouble with rubble

Town Crier staff Comments Off on The trouble with rubble

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *