Pynford Crescent residents saved from bungalow fire

Four people were sent to hospital after being rescued from a burning home in the Parkwoods area on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a call for the two-alarm fire shortly after 3 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the bungalow semi at 70 Pynford Cres., northwest of Victoria Park Avenue and York Mills Road.

They found a woman and teenage boy trapped in the fire, which appeared to have started in the basement, but were able to get them out along with two other children, firefighters said.

Story continues below ad

The woman and teen were considered to have life-threatening injuries and the two other children had minor injuries.

Toronto fire department officials said later the cause of the fire was still unknown but they had no indications at that time that the fire was suspicious. They would continue in their investigation however.

The firefighters were praised by the fire marshal’s office and by Pynford Crescent neighbours for saving the people in the house and getting the fire under control so quickly.



I lived right in the middle of the action. Everyone did such an amazing job and worked well. It was quite the sight to come home to. Thanks to for keeping everyone safe. — Aria Moonstone (@AriaMoonstone) November 10, 2019

The structure of the house remained intact, firefighters said.

Three days later the bungalow appeared to be inhabited again.

About this article: