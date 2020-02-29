‘Targeted shooting’ in Flemingdon hit the wrong target, police say

A targeted shooting in Flemingdon Park has left a women with serious injuries, although she was likely not the intended victim, Toronto police say.

The shooting allegedly happened on Sunday afternoon in the area of St. Dennis and Grenoble drives in the backyard of a townhouse complex.

SHOOTING:

St. Dennis Dr + Grenoble Dr

– reports of shooting

– officers o/s, located evidence of a shooting

– reports of a victim transported to hospital by ambulance

– several people seen fleeing area

– will update#GO384721

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 23, 2020

When crews arrived they reported finding a women in her late 40’s with a bullet wound in her leg. The victim was transported to a trauma centre.

Story continues after ad

“The women is in serious condition but it’s not life threatening,” Toronto Police media relations Allison Sparkes said. “As for the investigation it was targeted but the victim was not the intended target.”

Toronto Police are now looking for three people who reportedly arrived in the area in a white sedan.

Milton Brown, 47, who lives yards away from where the shooting took place, says it has affected him personally.

“You always read and see shootings on newspapers and TV, but when something like this happens right outside your doorstep it gets you paranoid and worried,” Brown said.

The investigation is continuing and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

About this article: