Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Townhouse at St. Denis and Grenobles Drives
Vatche Ayvazian SHOOTING: A targeted shooting took place in the Flemingdon area and left a woman with serious injuries, police report.
Edition: 
*FEATURED NEWS 

‘Targeted shooting’ in Flemingdon hit the wrong target, police say

Woman in hospital with serious injuries after being wounded in leg

0 Comment , , ,

A targeted shooting in Flemingdon Park has left a women with serious injuries, although she was likely not the intended victim, Toronto police say.

The shooting allegedly happened on Sunday afternoon in the area of St. Dennis and Grenoble drives in the backyard of a townhouse complex.

When crews arrived they reported finding a women in her late 40’s with a bullet wound in her leg. The victim was transported to a trauma centre.

Story continues after ad

“The women is in serious condition but it’s not life threatening,” Toronto Police media relations Allison Sparkes said. “As for the investigation it was targeted but the victim was not the intended target.”

Toronto Police are now looking for three people who reportedly arrived in the area in a white sedan.

Milton Brown, 47, who lives yards away from where the shooting took place, says it has affected him personally.

“You always read and see shootings on newspapers and TV, but when something like this happens right outside your doorstep it gets you paranoid and worried,” Brown said.

The investigation is continuing and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

 

About this article:

By:
Posted: Feb 29 2020 6:27 pm
Filed in: *FEATURED  NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Third suspect arrested in shooting

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Third suspect arrested in shooting
Police car sits outside Davisville apartment

Two reported dead from trauma in Davisville apartment

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Two reported dead from trauma in Davisville apartment

Making sure it doesn’t happen again

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Making sure it doesn’t happen again

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *