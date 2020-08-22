Three shootings in Flemingdon area linked, police say

Shots fired at a group of young men from a car in November 2019 have been linked to two shootings in the same area more than six months later, police said in a news release yesterday afternoon.

Two videos have been released in an effort to help identify suspects and vehicles in the firearms investigations.

A man was wounded in one of the shootings, although no other injuries have been reported.

On Nov. 1 at about 1:46 p.m. Toronto Police were called to a shooting in the Flemingdon Park area near Don Mills Road and Overlea Boulevard.

It was reported that two people drove up to the front of a convenience store in a white Mazda and shot at a 19-year-old man standing with his friends, narrowly missing him.

Video shows the Mazda pulling up behind a parked light-coloured SUV. The front driver’s side window is lowered, and a firearm is held out and aimed before being discharged.

The car sped off towards Don Mills Road and Overlea Boulevard.

On May 19 at about 10:58 p.m., police were called to another shooting in the Don Mills and Overlea area.

This time the shooting allegedly involved two vehicles: a dark-coloured sedan and white SUV.

After the shooting, the sedan veered into a parking lot near Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard. As shown in video footage, the driver and the passenger switched places and the vehicle left eastbound on Gateway Boulevard.

At about midnight, a 19-year-old was reported entering a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. But he did not provide information to investigators, police said.

At about 11:15 p.m., police also got a call for a shooting near Windy Golfway and Linkwood Lane, in Flemingdon Park east of the Don Valley Parkway.

This one was also said to have involve a dark-coloured sedan and a white-coloured vehicle.

Police reported finding the dark sedan but the occupants had fled. No victims were located

