firearms seized in Graydon Hall area
Toronto Police PROHIBITED WEAPONS: Police show firearms and ammunition they recovered in searches yesterday. Two men were arrested and face multiple firearm-related charges.
NEWS 

Two men arrested on 24 charges after Graydon Hall gunshots

Investigation of Nov. 2 incident led to searches in Don Valley area, seizure of weapons and ammunition

Two men still in their teens face a total of 24 firearm-related charges after arrests in an investigation of gunshots in the Graydon Hall neighbourhood on Nov. 2.

On Nov. 14, the Central North District major crime unit searched two residences in the Don Mills Road and Graydon Hall Drive area and found at one site a semi-automatic handgun with ammunition and a laser attachment, stored in an unsafe manner, fully loaded and readily accessible to a child, police say.

That’s in addition to an assault rifle found with two fully loaded magazines in an abandoned vehicle during the Nov. 2 incident.

Police say they received a call at about 8:30 p.m. for gunshots near Fenelon Drive and Graydon Hall Drive area and spotted the vehicle involved in the shooting. The vehicle left the scene but the occupants reportedly left it a short distance away and fled on foot.

At the time police reported on Twitter a black car was located “with damage to windows” and a firearm was found.

Nicholas Juman, 19, of Toronto, faces several 11 charges and Estime Ndayihezagiye, 18 of Toronto, faces 13 charges related to possessing a prohibited weapon, storing a firearm and ammunition carelessly, and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

They were scheduled to appear in court Nov. 14.

