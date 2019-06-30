Two men in 50s charged after murder in Parkwoods

Two men face first-degree murder charges after a man found at a Parkwoods-area apartment building succumbed to stabbing wounds.

Police say they responded to a call for a stabbing at 57 Parkwoods Village Dr. on June 27 at about 7:30 a.m. and found a man suffering from obvious trauma.

Life-saving efforts were made but the man, identified as Johnson Reyes, 61, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Officers began an investigation and a post-mortem the next day determined it was homicide.

On June 28, Stewart Rintoul, 52, and Everett Rintoul, 50, both of Toronto, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

They were to appear in court at Old City Hall on June 29.

The death is listed by police as Toronto’s 28th homicide of the year.

