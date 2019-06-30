Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

GOOGLE MURDER SITE: A 61-year-old man was stabbed to death at this Parkwoods Village Drive building, police say.
Edition: 
*FEATURED NEWS 

Two men in 50s charged after murder in Parkwoods

61-year-old died from stab wounds, police say

0 Comment , , ,

Two men face first-degree murder charges after a man found at a Parkwoods-area apartment building succumbed to stabbing wounds.

Police say they responded to a call for a stabbing at 57 Parkwoods Village Dr. on June 27 at about 7:30 a.m. and found a man suffering from obvious trauma.

Life-saving efforts were made but the man, identified as Johnson Reyes, 61, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Officers began an investigation and a post-mortem the next day determined it was homicide.

On June 28, Stewart Rintoul, 52, and Everett Rintoul, 50, both of Toronto, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

They were to appear in court at Old City Hall on June 29.

The death is listed by police as Toronto’s 28th homicide of the year.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Jun 30 2019 3:18 pm
Filed in: *FEATURED  NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Storefronts smashed by driver

Leaside storefronts smashed in rampage by car

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Leaside storefronts smashed in rampage by car

One arrested in suspected midtown road rage

Shawn Star Comments Off on One arrested in suspected midtown road rage
Two deaths at condo complex

Two deaths in Graydon Hall home treated as homicide

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Two deaths in Graydon Hall home treated as homicide

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *