Two men sought after purses stolen
Toronto Police SOUGHT: Police released these images of two men whose identities they seek after purses were stolen from two hotel dining room areas.
Two men sought for theft over $5,000 after purses stolen

Purses taken from local hotel dining rooms, police say

Two males are being sought for theft after purses containing money were stolen last month from two hotels in the Don Valley area.

Toronto police released surveillance camera images on Aug. 16 to seek public help in identifying two men.

The men allegedly attended a hotel near Wynford Drive and Eglinton Avenue East on July 21 and took a purse from the dining room area, before leaving in an unknown direction.

Two days earlier, a man had entered the dining room in a hotel near Yonge Street and Park Home Avenue and distracted a woman, while another man took her purse, before they both fled the area.

Police are seeking two men for theft over $5,000. 

One man is described as being 5-foot-8, having a medium build, and having light brown skin. He was wearing a brown dress shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes, a dark jacket and a dark baseball cap. 

The second man is described as 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 with a medium build. He was wearing a white dress shirt, blue jeans, dark shoes, a dark jacket, and a dark baseball cap with a white logo on the cap.

Posted: Aug 17 2019 10:04 am
Filed in: *FEATURED  NEWS
