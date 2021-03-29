Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Victoria Village Public School
Google, September 2019 CLOSED: Shown in pre-COVID days, Victoria Village Public School has been shut down by an outbreak of COVID-19.
Edition: 
*FEATURED NEWS 

Victoria Village school shut down after COVID-19 outbreak

Seven cases found among students, school among several closed for public health investigation

0 Comment , , ,

Victoria Village Public School is one of two North York schools that closed today on the advice of public health officials for an investigation of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The school at 88 Sweeney Dr., near Lawrence Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue, is listed as having seven confirmed cases, all among students, on the COVID-19 Advisories page of the Toronto District School Board. Three more cases are listed at the school as resolved.

The TDSB announced in a tweet yesterday evening all classes at Victoria Village PS are to be moved online.

Also shut down is Brian Public School near Victoria Park and Sheppard Avenue East. It is listed as having seven confirmed cases among students and two among staff, as well as three resolved cases.

Three schools in the Toronto Catholic District School Board are also currently closed across Toronto, following an announcement yesterday that St. Dominic Savio Catholic School in Scarborough “will be temporarily dismissed as a result of an ongoing COVID-19 investigation.”

It joins two other TCDSB schools that remain closed after earlier shutdowns.

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Mar 29 2021 4:17 pm
Filed in: *FEATURED  NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Panthers are in opponents' crosshairs

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Panthers are in opponents' crosshairs

North Toronto digs deep for volleyball win

Town Crier staff Comments Off on North Toronto digs deep for volleyball win

Forest Hill targets South Region

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Forest Hill targets South Region

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *