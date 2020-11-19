‘Violent’ man, 32, sought for Parkwoods-area robbery, assault

Police are looking for a 32-year-old man wanted for the alleged violent robbery and assault of a 61-year-old man near Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road on Nov. 8.

The older man was walking at about 5 p.m. when he was struck on the head multiple times by an unknown suspect, according to Toronto Police.

The reported victim fell onto the road and suffered a severe head injury and a broken shoulder.

The suspect reportedly fled on a bicycle.

He has since been identified by police as Shawn Claydon, 32, of Toronto, and his picture has been released.

Believed to be violent

Claydon is wanted for robbery with an offensive weapon, aggravated assault, five counts of using a credit card obtained by crime, theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order, police say.

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding him. But they warn he is “believed to be violent” and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911.

