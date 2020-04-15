Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Cycling in winter
Edition: 
Clubs & Groups THINGS TO DO 

April 29: Cycle Don Valley Midtown club meets

Cyclists invited to join group calling for cycling routes

0 Comment , , ,

The next meeting of Cycle Don Valley Midtown, local cycling advocacy group of Cycle Toronto for Wards 15 and 16, is on April 29 at 7 p.m.cycling club logo

Cyclists are invited to come out and join fellow cyclists to advocate for safe and connected cycling routes in neighbourhoods.

The group meets from 7 to 9 p.m. on the last Wednesday of every month at Trinity Grace Church, 826 Eglinton Ave. E., just west of Laird Drive.

New members are welcome. For more information or to RSVP, contact by email.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Apr 15 2020 9:27 am
Filed in: Clubs & Groups  THINGS TO DO
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Uber driver charged with midtown kidnapping

Shawn Star Comments Off on Uber driver charged with midtown kidnapping

Bike blitz finds lots of rulebreakers

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Bike blitz finds lots of rulebreakers
Laird-Eglinton development site

Fate of Laird-Eglinton development awaits planning study, consultations

Brian Baker Comments Off on Fate of Laird-Eglinton development awaits planning study, consultations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *