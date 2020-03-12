Continuing to April 13: International exhibit on the second-generation experience

A partnership between the Aga Khan Museum and the Luciano Benetton Foundation’s Imago Mundi is jointly creating a travelling exhibition “Don’t Ask Me Where I’m From.”

The exhibition channels the second-generation experience in a series of diverse artistic commissions exploring cross-cultural artistic realities.

It opened at Imago Mundi’s Gallerie delle Prigioni in Treviso, Italy, in November 2019, and has its North American premiere at the Aga Khan Museum, before travelling to venues across Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

It’s running at the Aga Khan, 77 Wynford Dr., until April 13, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission ranges from $12 to $20.

For more Information see the museum website, query by email or call 416-646-4677.

