Cycling in winter
Jan. 29: Cycle Don Valley Midtown club meets

Cyclists invited to join group calling for cycling routes

The next meeting of the Cycle Don Valley Midtown club for Wards 15 and 16 is on Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

Cyclists are invited to come out and join fellow cyclists to advocate for safe and connected cycling routes in neighbourhoods.

The group meets from 7 to 9 p.m. on the last Wednesday of every month at Trinity Grace Church, 826 Eglinton Ave. E., just west of Laird Drive.

New members are welcome. For more information or to RSVP, contact by email.

Posted: Jan 13 2020 10:31 am
