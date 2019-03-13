Streeter

March 27: Cycle Don Valley Midtown club meets

Group advocates for safe and connected cycling routes

The next meeting of the Cycle Don Valley Midtown club for Wards 15 and 16 is on March 27 at 7 p.m.

Cyclists are invited to come out and join fellow cyclists to advocate for safe and connected cycling routes in our neighbourhoods.

The group meets on the last Wednesday of every month at the Leaside Commercial Centre board room at 42 Industrial St.

For more information or to RSVP, contact by email.

