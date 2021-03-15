Streeter

March 29: Salute Canadian women in the sky

University Women's Club of North York meeting on Zoom

The University Women’s Club of North York welcomes members and guests to its March 29 meeting on “Canadian Women in the Sky.”

Author and historian Elizabeth Muir will describe the sky-blue glass ceiling that cracked, allowing passionate “air-crazy” women the opportunity to fly. She will relate stories of these courageous women from across Canada.

For information about how to join the meeting on Zoom, please email the club or telephone (416) 483-6552

For more information, visit the website.

Mar 15 2021
