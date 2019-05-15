May 29: Cycle Don Valley Midtown club meets

The next meeting of the Cycle Don Valley Midtown club for Wards 15 and 16 is on May 29 at 7 p.m.

Cyclists are invited to come out and join fellow cyclists to advocate for safe and connected cycling routes in our neighbourhoods.

The group meets on the last Wednesday of every month at Trinity Grace Church, 826 Eglinton Ave. E., just west of Laird Drive.

For more information or to RSVP, contact by email.

About this article: