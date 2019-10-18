Nov. 1–2: Craft show and sale at Jubilee

Jubilee United Church hosts its annual ArtCraft Show and Sale over two days, featuring apparel, baked goods, jams and jellies,

jewellery, paintings, pottery, soaps, and more — perfect for Christmas and holiday gifts.

Admission is free on Nov. 1 from noon to 7 p.m. and Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A café features homemade soup, sandwiches, and treats.

Proceeds support Jubilee’s work in the community.

The church is located at 40 Underhill Dr. in the Parkwoods area.

For more information check the website online.

