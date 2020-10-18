Nov. 1: Drive-thru Environment Day event at Bermondsey

Community Environment Day is being held as a drive-thru event at the Bermondsey Drop-Off Depot, 188 Bermondsey Rd. on Sunday, Nov. 1 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Residents can drive to different stations to drop off items for reuse, recycling and safe disposal.

Free compost will also be available.

Environment Day will follow health guidelines with enhanced COVID-19 protocols in place. Attendees should keep two metres from others not in the same social circle, and wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Visit the Environment Days website for more information on which items are accepted, which items cannot be dropped off, and other locations.

About this article: