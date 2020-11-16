Oct. 26: Discover and discuss the benefits of puzzles

The University Women’s Club North York is currently meeting via Zoom.

At the next meeting on Nov. 30, Stacy Costa, PhD candidate at the University of Toronto, our fascination with puzzles and reveal how they benefit our brains and well being in “The Benefits of Puzzles.”

The club is a diverse group of more than 200 women engaged in empowering women’s lives through friendship, education, outreach, advocacy and action. For information about how to join us, send email or telephone (416) 483-6552.

The virtual meeting is free and runs from 7 to 9 p.m.

As always, guests are welcome. For further information, see the group’s website.

