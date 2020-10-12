Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Oct. 26: Discuss housing with Deputy Mayor Ana Bailao

University Women’s Club North York meets via Zoom

The University Women’s Club North York, which used to meet in pre-pandemic days at Bonaventure Parish Centre on Leslie Street, is currently meeting via Zoom.

At the next meeting on Oct. 26, Ana Bailao, Deputy Mayor and chair of Toronto’s planning and housing committee, will discuss the city’s housing challenges of today and tomorrow.

The club is a diverse group of more than 200 women engaged in empowering women’s lives through friendship, education, outreach, advocacy and action.

The virtual meeting is free and begins at 7 p.m.

As always guests are welcome. For further information, see the group’s website.

Oct 12 2020
