Sept. 23: Add Women, Make Change?

The University Women’s Club North York presents its first general meeting of the season with guest speaker Sylvia Bashevkin, whose topic will be “Add Women, Make Change? Women as Provincial and Territorial Leaders in Canada.”

The club is a diverse group of more than 200 women engaged in empowering women’s lives through friendship, education, outreach, advocacy and action. At this meeting you will meet leaders of over 20 interest groups

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Bonaventure Parish Centre, 1300 Leslie St., just south of Lawrence Avenue.

Guests are always welcome. The first meeting is free, annual membership.

For further information, check online.

