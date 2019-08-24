Sept. 7: Solar observing at science centre

You can safely observe the sun with specially filtered telescopes, learn about our nearest star and try your eye at spotting exotic surface features, including sunspots, spicules and prominences on selected Saturdays at the Ontario Science Centre.

The program is offered by members of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.

Hours are from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the following coming dates in 2019: Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2, Dec. 7. In the event of cloud cover, the program is rescheduled to the following Saturday.

The cost is free, excluding parking.

The Ontario Science Centre is at 770 Don Mills Rd.

Phone 416-696-3127 or check the website for more information.

