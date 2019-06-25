Streeter

Tuesdays, Saturdays: Explore Wilket Creek Ravine

Tour runs at Toronto Botanical Gardens several times per month

The Wilket Creek Ravine Tour explores the tributary of the Don River that lies to the west of Toronto Botanical Garden on Tuesdays and every third Saturday of the month.

It’s a leisurely paced walking tour with guides pointing out significant ecological features, native and non-native plants and animals, and some of the ravines more pressing challenges.

Coming dates include July 2, 9, 16, 20, 23 and 30.

Tuesday tours are from 2 to 3:30 p.m., while Saturdays are 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The tour is free. Sign up for the date of your choice online.

Jun 25 2019
