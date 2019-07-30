Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Edition: 
THINGS TO DO Tours 

Tuesdays, Saturdays: Explore Wilket Creek Ravine

Tour runs at Toronto Botanical Gardens several times per month

0 Comment , ,

The Wilket Creek Ravine Tour explores the tributary of the Don River that lies to the west of Toronto Botanical Garden on Tuesdays and every third Saturday of the month.

It’s a leisurely paced walking tour with guides pointing out significant ecological features, native and non-native plants and animals, and some of the ravines more pressing challenges.

Coming dates include Aug. 6, 13, 17, 20 and 27.

Tuesday tours are from 2 to 3:30 p.m., while Saturdays are 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The tour is free. Sign up for the date of your choice online.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Jul 30 2019 12:16 pm
Filed in: THINGS TO DO  Tours
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Mondays: Story time at Toronto Botanical Garden

Streeter staff Comments Off on Mondays: Story time at Toronto Botanical Garden

Wilket Creek floods a drain on city funds

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Wilket Creek floods a drain on city funds

Botanical Garden is one of Ward 25’s true gems

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Botanical Garden is one of Ward 25’s true gems

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *