Forest Hill Daily Update

Local events for Jewish Music Week

Jewish Music Week is underway in Toronto with concerts, lectures, films and other musical events, many of them presented in the Forest Hill and North Toronto areas. The schedule began on May 26 but several local events are still to come.

On May 30 Eric Gertner presents “The Holocaust’s Impact on Music” at the Columbus Centre on Lawrence Avenue West, examining the impact of the Nazis’ coming to power and the Holocaust on Jewish musicians and Jewish music from 1933 to the present (check our Things to Do listing for more information.) Children’s entertainers Sonshine and Broccoli perform the “Cool Kids Concert” on June 2 at ​Beth Sholom Synagogue on Eglinton Avenue West (see Things To Do listing.) You can see the full schedule of events on the Jewish Music Week website, including both ticketed and free events.

Reverse library cuts, MPP urges

Toronto-St. Paul’s MPP Jill Andrew was joined by library workers and users for a press conference at Queen’s Park today against planned library cuts. Andrew tabled a motion on May 16 calling on Premier Doug Ford to reverse his library cuts, which she says are already hurting communities. “Not only are libraries community hubs, but they are democratic spaces,” Andrew said in a press release. “Families, children, seniors, and vulnerable people can all find programs and support at the library that improve their quality of life.” You can see Andrew, who is the NDP cultural critic, questioning the government about the cuts in the legislature on video.

