Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

FOR THE COOL KIDS: Sonshine and Broccoli perform during Jewsih Music Week.
Edition: 
Daily Update 

Forest Hill Daily Update

A quick look at news, views and things to do in Forest Hill area

0 Comment , , , , , , ,
May 29

Local events for Jewish Music Week

Jewish Music Week is underway in Toronto with concerts, lectures, films and other musical events, many of them presented in the Forest Hill and North Toronto areas. The schedule began on May 26 but several local events are still to come.

On May 30 Eric Gertner presents “The Holocaust’s Impact on Music” at the Columbus Centre on Lawrence Avenue West, examining the impact of the Nazis’ coming to power and the Holocaust on Jewish musicians and Jewish music from 1933 to the present (check our Things to Do listing for more information.) Children’s entertainers Sonshine and Broccoli perform the “Cool Kids Concert” on June 2 at ​Beth Sholom Synagogue on Eglinton Avenue West (see Things To Do listing.) You can see the full schedule of events on the Jewish Music Week website, including both ticketed and free events.

Story continues below ad
May 28

Reverse library cuts, MPP urges

Toronto-St. Paul’s MPP Jill Andrew was joined by library workers and users for a press conference at Queen’s Park today against planned library cuts. Andrew tabled a motion on May 16 calling on Premier Doug Ford to reverse his library cuts, which she says are already hurting communities. “Not only are libraries community hubs, but they are democratic spaces,” Andrew said in a press release. “Families, children, seniors, and vulnerable people can all find programs and support at the library that improve their quality of life.” You can see Andrew, who is the NDP cultural critic, questioning the government about the cuts in the legislature on video.

About this article:

By:
Posted: May 29 2019 12:18 pm
Filed in: Daily Update
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Development must be stopped, says a NIABY

Streeter staff Comments Off on Development must be stopped, says a NIABY

Feb. 20: Public meeting on 50-60 Eglinton Ave. W. development

Streeter staff Comments Off on Feb. 20: Public meeting on 50-60 Eglinton Ave. W. development
Gerson honoured at levee

Former trustee Gershon presented with citizenship award

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Former trustee Gershon presented with citizenship award

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *