Forest Hill Daily Updates

Bennett decries cynicism, misinformation during campaign

Carolyn Bennett sailed to an easy victory in the federal election, landing nearly 55 per cent of the vote and leaving her closest competition, Conservative Jae Truesdell nearly 20,000 votes behind with only 21 per cent of the votes cast in Toronto-St. Paul’s.

But she isn’t necessarily happy with how the election went, and used some of her time at her victory party last night to complain about people having mailed untruths to people’s mailboxes. She also decried the alleged misinformation campaign “cynicism ramped up on purpose to decrease voter turnout.”

Explore the ROM tonight for free

If watching the elections on television is not your thing, you might prefer to visit the Royal Ontario Museum this evening. It’s one of the nights each month the ROM offers extended hours and, better yet, free admission. Check out more details in the Things To Do listing.

Yonge line shut down through midtown over weekend

If you’re taking transit this coming weekend, you might want to check out alternatives to the subway between St. Clair and Lawrence stations. That section of the Yonge line is closed on Saturday and Sunday to accommodate construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, according to a TTC service advisory.

Arrests in firearm discharge at Yonge and Eglinton

Two men have been arrested for firearm and drug offences after a five-week investigation of a firearm discharge in midtown, police have reported. A gun allegedly was fired on Sept. 1 outside a restaurant in the Yonge-Eglinton area after a dispute. Read how this led to the expanded charges being filed more than a month later.

